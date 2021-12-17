LYNDONVILLE — Do North Coworking announces the launch of KickstartNEK, a 10-week program designed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs explore, test, and build their ideas into profitable businesses. Based on the nationally-recognized Co.Starters entrepreneurship program, KickstartNEK is offered free of charge for the NEK community and registration is open now.
“KickStartNEK will provide the opportunity to refine and better understand your idea, build your business model, and get feedback and support from peers,” said Jared Reynolds, Do North Coworking Entrepreneur-in-Residence. “You’ll complete the program with a support network and resources and be ready to grow your business and tackle the challenges that arise.”
The 10-week program will run Feb. 17 through April 28, 2022, and classes will meet one evening per week. Learn more at www.donorthcoworking.com, email Team@DoNorthCoworking.com, or apply to participate at bit.ly/kickstartNEK.
“COVID-19 brought about so many challenges, some of which gave rise to the desire by many to be their own boss and start their own business,” Reynolds said. “This, coupled with a growing community interest in supporting ‘local’, and there’s just so much opportunity in the region to start and grow a business. KickstartNEK can help get those ideas off the ground.”
Do North Coworking is partnering with LaunchVT, the Northern Vermont Development Association, and Discover St. Johnsbury on this program, and received funding from the Vermont Community Foundation to offer this program free of charge to NEK entrepreneurs and small businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.