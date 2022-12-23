Do North Forest Accelerator Awards E. Hardwick Firm
Do North Coworking Center in Lyndonville just saw its first group of students in a Co.Starters class complete the work to help them with business startup plans. The cohort of students were celebrated with an event on Friday evening in downtown Lyndonville. (Photo Courtesy DoNorth Coworking Center)

LYNDON — The Forest Products Accelerator, a program of Northern Vermont University and Do North Coworking, completed its first cohort and announced Sylvacurl, based in East Hardwick, as the winner of its $10,000 peer-selected prize. Six startups from Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, and Pennsylvania also completed the Accelerator.

The Forest Products Accelerator is a four-month program open to Northern American-based pre-seed and startup companies that are commercializing new and improved products, services, and technology in the forest industry. The program includes an intensive curriculum develop by ecosVC with in-person and virtual workshops, webinars, and 1:1 coaching, as well as industry connections.

