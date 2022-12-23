Do North Forest Accelerator Awards E. Hardwick Firm

Do North Coworking Center in Lyndonville just saw its first group of students in a Co.Starters class complete the work to help them with business startup plans. The cohort of students were celebrated with an event on Friday evening in downtown Lyndonville. (Photo Courtesy DoNorth Coworking Center)
LYNDON — The Forest Products Accelerator, a program of Northern Vermont University and Do North Coworking, completed its first cohort and announced Sylvacurl, based in East Hardwick, as the winner of its $10,000 peer-selected prize. Six startups from Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, and Pennsylvania also completed the Accelerator.
The Forest Products Accelerator is a four-month program open to Northern American-based pre-seed and startup companies that are commercializing new and improved products, services, and technology in the forest industry. The program includes an intensive curriculum develop by ecosVC with in-person and virtual workshops, webinars, and 1:1 coaching, as well as industry connections.
“We were excited with the impressive companies that participated in the inaugural cohort of the Forest Products Accelerator,” said Jared Reynolds, Manager of Do North Coworking and the Forest Products Accelerator. “These companies are leading the way in forestry innovation and addressing industry challenges by growing forestry markets, improving operations, and advancing wood heat and energy.”
The goal of the Forest Products Accelerator is to support both the northern forest economy and emerging companies bringing products and services to market, in three key areas:
Products that use chips, dust, resins, and other byproducts and low grade wood.
Technology that improves forest management and operations.
Products that develop and improve advanced wood heat, fuels, and energy.
Sylvacurl, the peer-selected Accelerator winner, provides cost-effective protective packaging that is sustainably produced from fast-growing popple trees. Founder/owner Jim Lovinsky said about the Accelerator, “I thought I knew a lot about being in business, but the Forest Products Accelerator really opened my eyes to a whole new world of possibilities beyond the Northeast Kingdom. I can’t wait to put what we learned into action!”
Another local company, Green State Biochar (Barton), also completed the Accelerator. It produces biochar from available waste wood to offer a range of remediation services, with a focus on remediation of runoff at dairy farms.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.