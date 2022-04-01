Do North, NVU Accepting Applications For New Program

LYNDONVILLE — Do North Coworking and Northern Vermont University announce applications are being accepted for the first four-month cohort for the new Forest Products Accelerator program.
The program is designed to support companies in the startup and seed stages throughout North America that are commercializing new and improved products, services, and technology. Through this program, participating companies will receive expert advice and tools to build a market-validated business case, model, and operating plan, and make connections with industry players and resources.
“This program is the first of its kind in the US to focus specifically on commercialization and innovation in the forest and wood products industry,” said Jared Reynolds, manager of Do North Coworking and Forest Products Accelerator. “Participants will not only build a strong business model, but they’ll have the opportunity to connect with industry experts and leaders, develop partnerships with researchers, and access resources to support their growth.”
Participating companies will focus on developing products that use chips, dust, resins, shavings, byproducts, and other low-grade wood; technology that improves forest industry operations, production, automation, safety, management, or sales throughout the supply chain; or products or services that increase the use, efficiency, or systems of wood-based heat, energy, or fuels.
The first Forest Products Accelerator cohort of eight companies will begin in mid-July. The program will follow a hybrid approach, with multi-day virtual and in-person components, webinars, and coaching. The program is supported by a grant from the Northern Borders Regional Commission and provides participants financial support for two trips to Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom to connect in-person with other cohort participants, coaches, and industry players.
For more information and the link to apply, see www.forestaccelerator.org. Applications will be accepted April-June 17 and will be confidentially reviewed by a team of business and industry leaders. Decisions about participation will be made in early July. Email info@forestaccelerator.org with questions.
