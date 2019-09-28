DONATING TIME TO H.O.P.E

Travis Fraser and his helper Bun, from the Lyndonville business, Fraser’s Contracting and Roofing, were at H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Everyday) Sept. 19 to finish weatherproofing a storage trailer for the store. They donated their time and materials for this project: from left, Mike Flynn, H.O.P.E. board member; Travis Fraser, owner of Fraser’s; Bob McCabe, H.O.P.E. board member; and Bun Choeung, Fraser’s employee.
