Downtown Destination: Boule Rises To Meet People’s Need For A Bakery

Editor’s note: Last year, St. Johnsbury welcomed 12 new brick & mortar businesses to its downtown district, more than at any time in recent history. Despite the challenges of the past two years, people are investing in their dreams and choosing St. Johnsbury as the home for their business. The St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce wants to learn more about what is driving this growth, so Director Gillian Sewake set out to interview a selection of both new and existing business owners in downtown St. Johnsbury to share their stories and insights.
Katey and DJ McLaughlin opened the artisanal bakery and patisserie Boule at 426 Railroad St. in July 2021. In less than a year, they’ve sold over 10,000 loaves of bread and countless delicious eclairs, cupcakes, cookies, and more.
Director, Gillian Sewake: Tell us about how Boule got started.
Boule Owners, Katey & DJ McLaughlin: Before opening the bakery, DJ was working as a head chef and Katey was working as a pastry chef. COVID really hurt the fine dining business, so he took a job as a carpenter for a close family friend. Early in 2021, DJ got tired of carpentry and Katey was struggling with her own professional identity, so we decided to take the leap.
Sewake: What led you to decide to open a business in St. Johnsbury?
Licata & McLaughlin: We went back and forth for a while between Montpelier, Burlington and Saint J, ultimately we decided moving wasn’t going to be an option. As soon as we found the space on Railroad Street we immediately fell in love with it and everything fell into place from there.
Sewake: Has anything surprised you?
McLaughlins: We have been truly shocked and overwhelmed by how welcoming, kind, and supportive our community has been! Our bakery is doing about four times the business we thought it would, so we had to quickly adapt and grow.
Sewake: What are you looking forward to this year?
McLaughlins: Opening our next restaurant, Taco Poco, at Whirligig Brewing, opening next week! Taco Poco is a from-scratch taqueria, specializing in tacos made on house-made tortillas. Whirligig is the perfect spot… what goes better with tacos than a cold beer?
Sewake: What are your favorite things to eat in St. Johnsbury right now?
McLaughlins: Our go-to places are always Kham’s Thai (Drunken noodles, cashew chicken, crab rangoon!), Supa Spice for sushi, and sandwiches at Central Cafe for lunch.
Sewake: Five years down the road, what do you think–or hope–that St. Johnsbury is like?
McLaughlins: We would love to see this town grow into a real foodie-destination. Hopefully it becomes a place where people travel from all over to visit and spend the day. There is so much potential here, and we see it really coming back to life right now.
