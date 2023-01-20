DRM Law Firm Promotes Shannon Lenzini

Shannon Lenzini

BURLINGTON — Local attorney Shannon Lenzini was one of three recently named directors of the northern New England law firm Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC. They were elected at the firm’s year-end meeting on Dec. 16, 2022; Lenzini practices from the firm’s St. Johnsbury office.

“Shannon [and the two others] are exceptional lawyers, who are skilled and accomplished in their respective practice areas,” said managing partner Peter B. Kunin. “We’re very proud of all that they have accomplished.”

