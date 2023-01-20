DRM Law Firm Promotes Shannon Lenzini

BURLINGTON — Local attorney Shannon Lenzini was one of three recently named directors of the northern New England law firm Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC. They were elected at the firm’s year-end meeting on Dec. 16, 2022; Lenzini practices from the firm’s St. Johnsbury office.
“Shannon [and the two others] are exceptional lawyers, who are skilled and accomplished in their respective practice areas,” said managing partner Peter B. Kunin. “We’re very proud of all that they have accomplished.”
Lenzini began her career at DRM as a summer associate in 2013 and 2014, and joined the firm’s business law group in St. Johnsbury as an associate in August 2015. A key member of the firm’s tax-credit financing team, Lenzini helps clients develop and expand their businesses through the use of financing transactions involving a variety of federal and state tax credits. Lenzini also regularly advises clients in various other corporate matters, including financing, mergers and acquisitions and commercial real estate transactions.
From offices in Vermont and New Hampshire, Downs Rachlin Martin attorneys represent regional, national and international entrepreneurs, investors and a wide variety of businesses, including Fortune 100 companies.
