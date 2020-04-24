HARDWICK — Town manager Shaun Fielder on Thursday signed a Financial Award Letter from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for a $3 million investment in the Hardwick Yellow Barn Accelerator Project. The EDA investment is funded under its Public Works Program of the Public Works and Economic Development Act of 1965.

The award is the latest development in a three-year effort to establish a best-in-class production space for new and expanding businesses. The project — called “Yellow Barn” for short — will consist of a new multi-purpose accelerator alongside an adaptive reuse of the historic yellow barn, which is already an iconic presence along the Route 15 gateway to downtown Hardwick. The Town of Hardwick owns Yellow Barn.

