Eli Avery To Serve As Family Nurse Practitioner At St. Johnsbury Community Health Center

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northern Counties Health Care recently welcomed Eli Avery, FNP-C (Family Nurse Practitioner Certification) to the organization. He will serve as a family nurse practitioner at St. Johnsbury Community Health Center, located at 185 Sherman Dr.
“Northern Counties is thrilled to welcome Eli, who comes with such a depth of clinical and lived experience,” said Dan Sherman, director of Primary Care. “His passion for high-quality health care in rural communities, and his ease in connecting with people from all different backgrounds, make him a great fit for our community.”
While relatively new to the area, Avery is no stranger to the Northeast Kingdom. He grew up in New Hampshire and spent time in Vermont, participating in outdoor recreation such as mountain biking and hiking.
He attended the University of New Hampshire, receiving his master of science in Nursing in 2014 and his post–master’s certificate to become a FNP in 2017. In addition to his experience as a FNP, his career includes work as an EMT, and as a RN for medical-surgical and emergency medicine. He has worked at Exeter (N.H.) Hospital, Banner Health in Sterling, Colo., Associates in Family Medicine in Fort Collings, Colo., and Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, N.H.
“Federally-qualified health centers, like Northern Counties, provide care to young people all the way up to adults and seniors, as well as all the facets that come with that care – from mental health to substance abuse, from acute care to care for chronic illnesses,” explained Avery when asked what drew him to the organization. “Northern Counties does this work really well and has a great culture. It’s an organization that embraces the whole patient and the use of many different approaches.”
NCHC encompasses five community health centers, three dental centers, a walk-in primary care clinic, and a certified home health care & hospice division providing a full spectrum of health care services to patients of all ages, throughout the Northeast Kingdom.
