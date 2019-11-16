Engage With NEK Young Professionals This Holiday Season

Northeast Kingdom Young Professionals Network events will be held in the next few weeks in the region. On Wednesday Nov. 20, join the NEK YPN in Island Pond for its monthly mixer. From 4 to 6 p.m., the Home and Hearth Store on Cross Street is offering a 15-percent shopping discount before the group heads over to Vulgar Acts of Poutine, also on Cross Street, from 6 to 8 p.m.
An important aspect of the NEK YPN is to engage and network with young professionals and their businesses throughout the tri-county area. The November mixer will feature unique poutine dishes and a selection of beverages and is open to any YP wishing to attend.
On Dec. 10, join the NEK YPN at Passumpsic Bank on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury Center for a focus group with Vermont Futures Foundation. Spots are limited; contact lsmith@vtfuturesproject.org to get connected and hold your spot.
In the months to come, expect more news from the group on its future, as an eight-member steering committee recently gathered at The Work Commons in Newport for its first planning retreat. With grant monies received from the Vermont Community Foundation, the group will have the opportunity to examine membership levels, plan for social and educational events in the new year and determine what path the NEK YPN should go down the road.
The NEK YPN is a network for young professionals living and working in and around Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. To learn more and get involved, email nekypg@nekchamber.com.
