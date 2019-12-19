Ernie Begin Honored By Association Of Realtors

Dennis Brown, left, president of the Green Mountain Association of Realtors, honors Ernie Begin with the "Emeritus Award" at the Capitol Plaza in Montpelier on Dec. 12, 2019. (Courtesy Photo)

Ernie Begin, former owner of Begin Realty Associates and current broker for the St. Johnsbury company, was recently honored with the presentation of the “Emeritus Award” by the Green Mountain Association of Realtors.

The honor was bestowed at an event on Dec. 12, 2019, at the Capitol Plaza in Montpelier. Dennis Brown, president of the Green Mountain Association of Realtors, made the presentation.

