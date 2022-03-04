MANCHESTER, Vt. — The Ethan Allen Institute (EAI) has named Meg Hansen the organization’s new president. She succeeds Rob Roper, who led EAI for nine years.
Hansen brings a wealth of experience in developing policy and media initiatives. She has an established record of effective community engagement and has her finger on the pulse of grassroots issues, EAI founder and vice president John McClaughry said.
She holds a graduate degree in the humanities from Dartmouth College and is trained in medicine (MBBS – British equivalent of an MD). Though she does not practice as a doctor, she is a member of the Vermont Medical Reserve Corps and assists, as needed, at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. She previously served as the executive director of Vermonters for Health Care Freedom, a health policy think tank. In 2020, she ran for the office of lieutenant governor.
“Meg presented a fresh and strong vision for the Institute’s future. Her medical background and health policy knowledge will be invaluable in addressing Vermont’s unstable healthcare programs. I look forward to helping her bring EAI to the next level of influence and impact in Vermont,” said Roper.
“The Ethan Allen Institute’s stellar team provides pragmatic policy solutions and thought leadership that infuse much-needed color into Vermont’s gray echo chamber.” Hansen said. “I am honored and excited to lead EAI and shape the next chapter of Vermont’s premier center-right think tank.”
“Meg’s task ahead will be to go beyond influencing public opinion in the marketplace of ideas,” McLaughry said. “To bring real change in this next phase, EAI will have to influence the social and political institutions of Vermont in the direction of our guiding principles. A lofty goal, no doubt, but I can think of no one better equipped to meet the challenge.”
Founded in 1993, the Ethan Allen Institute is a policy research and educational nonprofit organization based in Vermont. EAI is committed to promoting policies based on the principles of free enterprise, a constitutional and limited government, and individual liberty.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.