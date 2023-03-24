Century 21 Farm & Forest Realty is a big Real Estate firm with 26 agents who cover the entire Northeast Kingdom.
But despite its size, it still has that family vibe.
The owners are Nick Maclure, his father and his wife. The company has been in business for 30 years, and their first employee is still with them.
“We’re kind of a close-knit team,” said Maclure. “We’ve grown a lot but I think we still have a small family owned mentality. We also would not be where we are today without the support of our customers and clients.”
Farm & Forest has offices in East Burke (234 Route 114) and in Derby (5043 U.S. 5).
“We are a full service agency - anything from residential, commercial, second homes, lake front, land…auctions,” said Maclure. “It’s pretty widespread.”
The company was founded by Maclure’s father but the more interesting story is how Nick Maclure got into the business when he was still in high school.
Maclure went to Lake Region High School and played sports. But then came the spring semester of his senior year when he was 18-years-old.
“I got my (Real Estate) license in my senior year of high school and then I went to UVM,” said Maclure. “I was a soccer player and a basketball player but really didn’t have a spring sport so I decided, ‘Well, there wasn’t a whole lot going on,’ so I decided to study and get my license.”
Maclure then went to the University of Vermont and practiced Real Estate part-time in the summers and then joined the company full-time.
“I’ve been here ever since.” said Maclure. “So I’m 23 years in…”
Maclure’s wife, Megan Maclure is also a key part of management.
“My wife basically does all of our accounting and bookkeeping,” said Maclure. “She’s also a licensed agent and a broker as well.”
And the company’s first employee, Tamara Pare, started out as a secretary; she’s still with the firm in the position of office manager.
The company was started by Maclure’s father, Dan Maclure, in 1993. Dan Maclure had a fairly simple goal that ended up growing and expanding.
“I think at that period in time, he was previously working for another firm and he decided to start his own shop doing farms and land which is what he enjoyed,” said Maclure. “Hence the ‘Farm & Forest Realty.’”
But then it quickly grew and the company began adding on other agents and acquiring other offices.
“Now we’ve got 26 agents who handle all different aspects of real estate,” said Maclure. “We’ve got agents with all different backgrounds and all different specialties all over the Northeast Kingdom. So I think we’re well-suited to serve most anybody that has a dairy farm, a sugar bush or a $3 million dollar home. Or a fixer-upper.”
Farm & Forest is now a powerhouse of Northeast Kingdom Real Estate.
“We’ve got a wonderful team,” said Maclure. “We are, and have been, the top selling agency in the Northeast Kingdom since the 2000s.”
