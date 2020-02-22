Farmers Market Leaders Acknowledge Sponsors, Reward Customers

The board of directors for the Caledonia Farmers' Market acknowledge support of their sponsors of the 2019 season during market hours in the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Feb. 15 and hold a raffle in appreciation of their customers. Restaurant certificates were awarded to raffle winners. From left are Buddy Mundinger, Derek Samuels, Melanie Miller, Curtis Sjolander and Elizabeth Everts. (Courtesy Photo)

The board of directors for the Caledonia Farmers’ Market acknowledge support of their sponsors of the 2019 season during market hours in the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Feb. 15 and hold a raffle in appreciation of their customers. Restaurant certificates were awarded to raffle winners. From left are Buddy Mundinger, Derek Samuels, Melanie Miller, Curtis Sjolander and Elizabeth Everts. (Courtesy Photo)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.