MONTPELIER — The Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) recently graduated 16 local leaders from the third class of the Climate Catalysts Leadership Program.
Included among the 16 grads were St. Johnsbury’s Steven Isham and Annie McLean, Shannon Choquette of West Burke, Allie Webstern of Peacham, and Susan Alexander of Cabot.
Over the past year, members worked to implement projects such as, building a trade network for hunters, farmers, and gardeners; engaging property owners with resiliency principles to stormwater management; establishing community-wide weatherization efforts; and facilitating the development of community solar projects.
Climate Catalysts Leadership Program participants arrive with transformative, community-scale climate economy-related projects, and work toward developing their concepts into reality while building peer connections and project development support.
“This program speaks to the great need to come together through networks of people at various stages of life,” states program manager Laura Cavin Bailey. “Each participant worked through their own place-based project while continuing to hold space for rich dialogue around the larger state and global implications of the climate crisis.”
