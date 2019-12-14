Food Co-op Benefits Dog Park

Some very happy Partners came to the Co-op on the morning of December 10th! Congratulations to Littleton Dog Park! In the photo from left to right is Chris Wilkins, Littleton Parks and Rec. and Littleton Dog Park committee, Dani Shaw and Autumn Shultz, our friendly Co-op staffers, and Sue Pilotte of the Littleton Dog Park. Now the town of Littleton and all our furry friends are well on their way to an off leash park! Thank you Co-op members and customers! You are the best! See ya at the Co-op! (Courtesy Photo)

The Littleton Food Co-op provided support to the Littleton Dog Park. From left are Chris Wilkins, Littleton Parks and Rec. and Littleton Dog Park committee, Dani Shaw and Autumn Shultz, Co-op staffers, and Sue Pilotte of the Littleton Dog Park.

