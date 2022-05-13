FRANCONIA — After years in the making, Franconia Basecamp, an independent outdoor consignment and retail shop in the heart of Franconia Village, opens its doors to the community today, after a soft opening on Wednesday.
“We’re so excited and have gotten a lot of positive feedback from the community,” said Jill Brewer, who owns the shop with her husband, Adam Nyborg. “We hope it brings some more energy to the town.”
In addition to an array of outdoor gear and clothing, FBC offers books and maps as well as a full-service bicycle repair shop and e-bike rentals.
Starting hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday (Sunday hours are reduced, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), though hours could change and be expanded depending on demand and interest in e-bike rentals as summer nears.
Brewer and Nyborg are currently running a staff of four — Taryn Casagni, who oversees the consignment; Declan Kiley, also working the consignment shop and an avid hiker who Brewer said will be a great resource for people seeking information about local trails; Heath Brewer, who is running the bike shop; and Brody Tors who is bringing his skills to the bicycle shop.
Currently, there is a fleet of 10 e-bikes, six RadRunners and four RadCities, and they can be used by people wanting to access Franconia Notch and its bike path as well as those wanting to roll along scenic back roads, said Brewer.
Although FBC does not sell e-bikes directly, if someone buys a Rad Power bike, FBC can give them a website link and collect a small commission and people can have it shipped to the FBC shop, where the bikes can be assembled for free, she said.
FBC is also partnering for a month or two at a time with a local nonprofit.
“Right now, we’re with Turtle Ridge Foundation,” said Brewer. “If someone consigns with us, they can opt for their portion to go to Turtle Ridge. Also 1 percent of our profits will go to Turtle Ridge. Turtle Ridge is the first one and we have a couple of others lined up, Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust, Adaptive Sports, and Granite Backcountry Alliance. We’re excited to connect with these groups that align with our mission and support them.”
In September 2021, Brewer and Nyborg bought the property at 262 Main St., which then underwent a major renovation.
They soon asked community members what they want to see in the space, and what they want for the name.
It was Chris and Wendy Thayer who came up with Franconia Basecamp as the name, said Brewer.
FBC’s dialogue with the community will continue.
“We are very open if someone says we should think about selling something,” said Brewer.
