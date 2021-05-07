The Franconia Notch Regional Chamber of Commerce (FNRCC) has hired Scarlett Moberly as Membership Director.
A graduate of UNH, Georgetown University, and Sotheby’s Institute of Art, London, Moberly is the owner of the recently-opened Nightshade Contemporary art gallery in Littleton. She is a member of the Littleton River District Redevelopment Commission and the Littleton Cultural Arts Commission. As a Littleton native, she brings a homegrown familiarity with the region; a decade of experience in promoting art, and as she says, “a desire to showcase the diverse talent of artists in the North Country, to bring the work of regional artists to our area, and to increase community engagement in the arts.”
In addition to new member recruitment, Ms. Moberly will be reaching out to existing members to evaluate and enhance existing Chamber services and to develop new opportunities to promote the region and the local business community. “The Chamber is thrilled at the level of enthusiasm Ms. Moberly has brought to the North Country art scene, and is confident in her success in applying that energy for the benefit of the Chamber membership as well,” stated chamber Executive Administrator Heidi Tarling.
“I’m delighted to be joining the team at the Chamber,” says Moberly. “I moved back to the North Country in the spring of 2019 with the intent to meaningfully contribute to my home, and this position is just an extension of that goal. I can’t wait to get to work supporting the Chamber businesses that dedicate themselves to enhancing our region and our local economy.”
“Ms. Moberly’s expertise in promoting and showcasing art makes her an outstanding addition to the Chamber,” states Kevin Johnson, FNRCC director. “The Franconia region is a spectacular gallery of natural beauty and unique experiences, and Chamber members are the artists and performers offering products and services to the region’s residents and visitors.”
Those interested in learning more about FNRCC programs and services can visit franconianotch.org, or contact Scarlett Moberly at membership@franconianotch.org.
