Franconia Chamber Prepares For New Home

FRANCONIA, NH — The Franconia Notch Regional Chamber of Commerce (FNRCC) will be moving into a new home this summer. The town of Franconia has demolished the old hockey arena warming hut and is constructing a new multi-purpose building on the site.
The new facility will include a warming hut, two Americans with Disabilities compliant restrooms, and office space that will be utilized by the FNRCC as a year-round information booth. “This new facility will provide essential information and basic services to thousands of visitors from around the world. These visitors fuel the economic vitality of our region and financially support our community for the betterment of everyone.” states Kevin Johnson, FNRCC membership director.
“In addition, having a permanent four-season office will enhance service to our membership and increase our ability to promote the region. In the past several years the town, through the Artwalk, improvements to sidewalks and roadways, construction of the Dow Pavilion, and improvements to the accessibility of the library and town hall, has undertaken major initiatives to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors to the area,” adds Johnson. “We are excited to keep that momentum moving forward through the efforts of the Chamber.”
Construction is anticipated to be completed in time for Franconia’s Old Home Day Celebration scheduled for July 9. Once the Chamber office relocates to the new space, the existing building will need to be removed as the parking lot will be repaved and reconfigured to add additional handicap and non-handicap parking spaces.
