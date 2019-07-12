Funding is now available for organizations and projects in Orleans, Essex and Caledonia counties through the Northeast Kingdom Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation.
The fund awards modest grants up to $5,000 in support of projects that benefit the people and communities of the Northeast Kingdom. Nonprofits, schools, and grassroots organizations are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Sept. 3.
The Northeast Kingdom Fund was established in 2011 by the Community Foundation and local partners as a permanent philanthropic resource to support the people and communities of Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties. Visit vermontcf.org/nekfund to learn more and apply.
The Vermont Community Foundation inspires giving and brings people and resources together to make a difference in Vermont. A family of hundreds of funds and foundations, VCF provides the advice, investment vehicles, and back-office expertise that make it easy for the people who care about Vermont to find and fund the causes they love.
