Gail Heidtmann Marine Receives Loyalty Award At NVU-Lyndon

LYNDON — Gail Heidtmann Marine, of Cumberland, Maine, received the Loyalty Award on Sept. 21 during Homecoming & Family Weekend at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus.
She was among four alumni and one former administrator of Lyndon State College — now NVU-Lyndon — who was recognized by the NVU-Lyndon Alumni Council at the Alumni Awards and Roll Call Brunch.
The Loyalty Award is presented to alumni and volunteers in recognition of their exceptional loyalty and faithful service to the college and university.
Marine graduated from Lyndon State College in 1981 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. In 20 years as a teacher, she taught kindergarten through fourth grades. In 2008, she received a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Southern Maine.
For the past 11 years, Marine has been a middle school principal. She is the NVU-Lyndon Alumni Council secretary, and this is her third term on the council. She and her husband of 38 years, Bob, a 1980 Lyndon State College graduate, have been volunteers with and donors to Lyndon for many years.
