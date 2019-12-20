Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Genfoot America, Inc. in Littleton, is a Recovery Friendly Workplace. It is one of over 190 workplaces taking part in the Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative (RFWI), which supports employers in working with individuals already in recovery, just beginning their path to recovery, those who might still be wondering where to look for help, and those indirectly impacted by Substance Use Disorder (SUD).
Recognizing this ripple of impact both in the workplace and throughout the community, Genfoot ceased all production for the day on Nov. 16 to make way for a training designed to assist in reducing stigma around SUDs and addiction, helping those impacted get connected to supports, and encouraging employee input on how to create a supportive, recovery-friendly environment. Samantha Lewandowski, Genfoot’s assigned Recovery Friendly Advisor through the RFWI, led the group - introduced and welcomed by Plant Manager Mark Bonta.
