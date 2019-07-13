Gerald Hussar Joins Littleton Urgent Care At LRH

Littleton Regional Healthcare announced the appointment of Gerald Hussar, PA-C to Littleton Urgent Care which recently opened at LRH. Hussar joins LRH with several years of experience.
He received his Bachelor of Science Degree from East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg, Pa. He then completed his Associate in Health Science, Magna Cum Laude, at the Physician Assistant Program of Milton S. Hershey Medical School at Pennsylvania State University in Hershey, PA. He is Board Certified by the National Commission on the Certification of Physician Assistants.
Prior to joining LRH, Hussar worked out of Waldo County General Hospital, Belfast, Maine; Central Maine Medical Center and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, both of Lewiston, Maine, and Western Maine Mountain Clinic at Sunday River Ski Area in Newry, Maine. He also served as a member of the adjunct faculty of University of New England Physician Assistant program in Biddeford, Maine. He comes to LRH from Convenient MD where he provided urgent care services in Portland and Westbrook, Maine.
Robert Nutter, President at LRH said, “We are pleased to have Gerald Hussar, PA-C join the Littleton Urgent Care with his background in emergency medicine, occupational medicine, orthopedics, and urgent care. This is extremely helpful as we grow our urgent care services to provide the highest quality service in the greater Littleton area.”
