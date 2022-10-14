Glenwood Cemetery Names New Sexton
Claude Lapete

LITTLETON, N.H. — The Glenwood Cemetery Association of Littleton recently named Claude Lepete as cemetery sexton. Lepete had worked as a groundskeeper under the late sexton, Paul Harvey, for three years. During that time, he learned the operations of Glenwood.

Glenwood was in the process of seeking an assistant sexton to work with Mr. Harvey to learn the ropes and eventually take over the position on a full-time basis when he suddenly passed away. Mr. Lepete was one of the applicants for the position and was highly recommended by Mr. Harvey several weeks before his passing.

