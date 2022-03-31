COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power (GMP) was recently named one of the top 100 influential companies in the world by TIME.
GMP was chosen for its grid transformation work, and its home battery storage programs. GMP is also working on a project to integrate electric vehicles into the grid.
“The future of energy resilience is now on display in Panton, Vt., where local utility Green Mountain Power last summer activated an innovative, renewable-powered ‘microgrid’ designed to keep the town’s lights on,” TIME wrote about GMP.
TIME assembled the list from editors and correspondents around the world, and industry experts ranging from health care and entertainment to transportation and technology. TIME editors then evaluated each one based on relevance, impact, innovation, leadership and success to select the top 100. Other businesses on the list include Patagonia, Rivian and Ford.
“Vermonters know the climate crisis requires all of us to step up and do our part,” said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt. “GMP is a part of the solution in Vermont, and “This much-deserved recognition is an indication that [GMP’s] programs to lower our carbon footprint are being noticed across the country,” said Rep. Peter Welch.
“Thank you, TIME, for this incredible acknowledgement,” said Mari McClure, president and CEO of Green Mountain Power. “We have never been more motivated to show the world what is possible when you connect clean energy and storage to a resilient and reliable grid. The result is renewable, local energy that is there for customers when they need it most, and lowers costs and carbon for all.”
GMP’s home storage programs, which includes about 4,000 home- and business-based batteries, saved customers over $3 million last year. “This network of batteries avoids the need to buy power on high energy use days, called peaks, when power is most expensive and carbon intensive,” McClure noted.
GMP is also leading the way among utilities on electric vehicle (EV) innovation, integrating charging technology with the grid and one of its electric fleet vehicles to draw energy from the car to help lower demands on the grid when peaks occur.
“This recognition is well deserved. Green Mountain Power has been a critical thought leader with dozens of Vermont cities, towns, and villages as they consider how to respond to climate change and reduce their dependency on fossil fuels,” said Ted Brady, executive director of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT).
“The team at GMP is great and we enjoy working with them. They are problem solvers, helping deliver results that support businesses,” said Cathy Davis, president of the Lake Champlain Chamber. “It’s wonderful to see this shoutout for all that we are doing together in Vermont to innovate and grow.”
GMP and all the TIME100 Companies will be featured in the April issue of TIME.
