Seeking to honor a leading Vermont environmentalist and the legacy of a legendary wildlife advocate, Green Mountain Power (GMP) is calling for nominations for the 12th annual GMP-Zetterstrom Environmental Award.

Named for famed osprey advocate, Meeri Zetterstrom, the award is given to one person, business, group or non-profit that has made a significant contribution to Vermont’s environment. The award includes a $2,500 donation to the winner’s environmental cause.

