Community National Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer Chris Caldwell was recently named to the Green Mountain United Way (GMUW) board of directors. Caldwell brings a long history of experience, not only in the banking industry, but in working with United Ways in Indiana and Delaware.
Caldwell recently moved to the Northeast Kingdom where, he says, he has been thrilled with his new community. Giving back is nothing new for Caldwell. “I grew up with that ethos that says, ‘we have a responsibility to give back. We can’t just keep taking and taking,’” he said.
GMUW Executive Director Tawnya Kristen echoes that sentiment. “Chris and his wife, Bettie, both bring a deep commitment to the mission of Green Mountain United Way and are passionate about doing all they can to support their new home and community of Newport. We are very lucky to have them here in Vermont.”
Since beginning his United Way career as a campaign chairman back in 2005, Caldwell has continued to support United Way wherever and whenever he can.
“It’s really,” he said, “the best way to understand the community you are entering — to get involved and help where you can. It’s not just the opportunity to give back, but it’s also about learning and understanding the needs of a community and the challenges that folks are facing where you are.”
Kristen said Caldwell’s interest and appreciation for GMUW’s recent transition to a collective partnership and program-based agency, “show his honest commitment to community work and willingness to embrace innovative initiatives.”
Since 1976, Green Mountain United Way has been a presence in Caledonia, Essex, Orleans, Orange and Washington counties.
