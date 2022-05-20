ST. JOHNSBURY — It’s the Golden era of creative entrepreneurship for a father and son in St. Johnsbury Center.
Larry and Ricky Golden converted a small building on a corner lot into a thriving art gallery and hair studio.
Both father and son are talented artists and infuse their creative visions into their respective halves of the Golden Gallery and Golden Studio.
with Larry a prolific painter who studied at St. Anselm’s College in New Hampshire and earned his masters in art from the Pratt Institute in New York.
Golden Gallery
A native New Yorker, Larry Sr. taught in Harlem after receiving degrees from St. Anselm’s College and a masters degree from the Pratt Institute in New York. But he also dabbled in some business roles, in sales and insurance, which weren’t his cup of tea. He ended up doing push-ups in the stairwell at the insurance company he worked for when he had a tedious desk job and found something more satisfying to do while passing the time — getting up to 800 push-ups a day. “I was in fabulous shape,” he recalled.
The day the company’s chief executive came upon Larry doing push-ups, Larry figured he was done, but the man told him, “I wish I had thought of that 40 years ago!”
Larry realized he did not want to spend four decades at the fire insurance company, and he decided to quit. When he told his boss, his boss instantly responded, “You can’t do that. I just fired you!”
That was a gift.
Larry was then able to collect unemployment insurance, and he headed north, to Warren, Vt. and an opportunity to be a ski bum, helping out a friend who was running a motel with an Austrian theme.
While working over by Sugarbush, Larry said one day someone he worked with told him about a job coaching basketball and an art teacher opening at St. Johnsbury Academy.
He had never been to the remote, rural Northeast Kingdom, nor had he heard of the independent high school that was and remains a deep source of local pride.
Larry had gone to St. Anselm’s on a basketball scholarship.
The school had already offered the coaching job to someone else, and told him they weren’t sure how long the person was going to stay. Instead, they offered him a job teaching art.
That was in 1971.
He would remain an art teacher at the Academy for 43 years.
Larry believes he may have been the longest-serving teacher in the school’s history.
“I couldn’t believe such a place existed,” he remembered, thinking about the idyllic setting and lovely school and community he had the fortune to step into. “I just loved the place.”
When he told the people over by Sugarbush where he was headed, some of them gave him sideways looks and verbalized things that inferred … but it’s in the Northeast Kingdom.
“I felt like I was going to Transylvania,” said Larry.
“They were afraid of Kingdom people,” he said of the people near the posh ski resort. “They were pretty tough back then!”
But people also were in unison in their view of St. Johnsbury Academy’s stellar reputation, “Everybody at Sugarbush said, ‘That’s a great school!’ ”
Larry said he’s always been direct and not afraid to speak his mind, including getting in some trouble for his treatment of sports officials through the years, attending games frequently. Some complaints came in about the things he would say, so he adapted and started to bring his easel and he would paint the scenes before him and when he couldn’t contain his frustration at bad calls, he learned to speak in gibberish, so his words could no longer get him in hot water!
Being in the NEK, he got along with people well; most people also didn’t beat around the bush with their language. Larry said, “I never had to change, everybody liked me.
“By the last couple of years at the Academy, everybody had to be so politically correct … except me,” he said, adding that one of the assistant headmaster’s duties was to “keep an eye on me.”
Larry had torn up his knee his senior year of college, so couldn’t play basketball anymore, but he never stopped cheering on the high school athletes across all sports.
Through the years, he would train with other painters, going on trips in the summer for professional development, and studying with artists who had worked with famous painters. He wanted to get better at painting and became an accomplished portrait and landscape painter.
Larry paints one or two paintings a day, sometimes returning to them to improve them. He used to paint en plein air all the time, including for nearly 30 years at the Mt. Washington, where he would make charcoal and pastel portraits and landscapes and sell his work. He did that full-time after retiring, but then with the onset of the pandemic, and the long trip often traversed by moose at night, he ended up deciding to pivot and set up in the building the family owned in St. Johnsbury.
“I wanted a gallery and I was lucky to fall into this,” said Larry.
When people visit the gallery, Larry, often at his table at the back painting, will come out and welcome them. He said it can be a little intimidating, and the area does not have a lot of artwork or galleries. Paintings he sells for $500 — the larger ones — would go for $2,000 over Sugarbush way, he said. His paintings range from small canvases — he used to paint in his car before school began at sunrise in St. Johnsbury — anywhere from $50 to $80, up to $500 for the largest. Except for the smallest canvases, most of the paintings come framed.
Larry scours second-hand shops for frames he adjusts to fit his paintings.
He can paint from a photo someone brings him, and he also can repair paintings. He’s at the gallery many days from about 10 a.m. to 3:30-4 p.m.
For someone to enter the gallery is daring in itself, said Larry. “People are not used to seeing anyone paint. People don’t have that much money and there’s not a community that’s used to art here.”
He’s painted on saws for some people, and he’s known for his local murals in the community as well.
His offer many moons ago to paint a mural of the late Northeast Kingdom philanthropist, Elmer Darling, set in a landscape at the old Darion Inn in Burke, was a ruse to help him meet a beautiful young woman. He knew her family ran the inn, so offered to make the mural in exchange for dinner on the house once a month.
The first time Larry got to the inn with his paints, he was told that Jo-Ann had just headed off to Europe for a year.
He completed the mural, and more than a year later got up the nerve to ask her out. A family emergency happened while they were on their first date and he drove her to the hospital and stayed by her side. Three months later, they were married.
Larry and Jo-Ann Golden now have two grown sons and three grandchildren.
Golden Hair Studio
One of those adult children is Ricky.
Like his dad, Ricky has natural art ability and interests. He earned his art degree from Salve Regina University in Newport, R.I., and was an accomplished hockey player, playing in Canada. He was training with a semi-professional team in Baton Rouge, La. when, like his dad, he suffered a game-changing knee injury that put an end to his pro-hockey dream.
Ricky has lived in a few urban areas including Montreal, Aspen and New York, and after getting the city out of his system, came home to Lyndonville.
Ricky studied hairdressing in Burlington, then went on to study both hair design and barbering, learning from a group of talented and cutting-edge instructors, as well as a man from Europe who was either a 6th- or 7th-generation barber. He attended hairdressing school at the Saco Academy in Montreal, and cuts both men’s and women’s hair.
“I always was messing with hair,” he said, even before he went to school for hair design. His dad reminded him of a line from a movie, that essentially barbers always have work.
Ricky said he had the privilege to learn from world-class hair designers, who not only taught him, they were his cutting coaches. One, who spoke Spanish and French, but not English, would simply say fashion if he liked what Ricky was doing with the shears, or no fashion to have him re-think his next step.
After graduating and returning to the States full-time, Ricky worked in Burlington at a salon for several years, then in Hanover, N.H., near the campus of Dartmouth College, often cutting college athletes’ hair, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic hit, effectively shutting down non-essential, in-person services.
He drew the pandemic unemployment like many people had to do, and used the time and money to get to work re-fashioning the office space attached to the building at 1567 Memorial Dr. where his dad has had Golden Gallery in operation for about five years. He’s been transforming the space which features a curved ceiling.
Ricky helped to transform the gallery space his dad works in next door, including using salvaged materials such as reclaimed antique tin for the ceiling. He spent the found time he had during the pandemic to create the hair studio of his dreams, infusing urban chic elements such as a hand-done stucco wall for a stone element, mixed woods, and earthy tones throughout, slightly different on each wall by design.
Ricky said the salvaged materials add some personality and a stylish vibe to the salon he had envisioned. The barbershop side has deep, earthy tones and is inviting and hip, with an interesting shape and an intimate size. He said there’s a certain look to a hair salon in stylish locales, and he was going for that vibe and feels he’s hit it nicely and hopes his customers will enjoy the look of the space.
Of the studio’s feel and design, he said, “I wanted it to have an old-timey train feel, or like an Airstream diner.”
The concrete wall he created, “It’s like under the Brooklyn Bridge!”
Ricky said it took quite awhile to go through the hoops to get his license and the shop approved by the state to be able to put out the grand opening signs — which are out now.
“We’re fully open now,” said Rick.
An old-school barber pole spins out front of the business, with a grand opening special for $15 haircuts advertised out front.
Ricky can cut men’s and women’s hair, and will soon be offering hand-painted coloring, a process called balayage.
He’s taking walk-ins and appointments at the salon, and can be contacted at (802) 274-3308.
“I’m just excited to be open,” said Ricky. “I would love for a bus full of fashion models to come here and want to get their hair done.”
