Gov. Phil Scott Proclaims August Agritourism Month

Gov. Phil Scott during a visit to promote agritourism at Greenfield Highland Beef in Plainfield. (Contributed Photo)

MONTPELIER — Vermont is opening up its working farms and businesses to visitors this summer. This comes as Gov. Phil Scott declares August as Agritourism Month in Vermont.

The combination of these two industries is important to Vermont’s working landscape and the state’s economy. Dozens of on-farm activities in every corner of the Green Mountains gives the public authentic experiences on how Vermont’s food is grown, raised and produced. Experiences from tasting award-winning food and drink to spending a night on the farm and waking up with the cows create memories for families while supporting Agriculture.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.