Governor Phil Scott joined local, state and federal partners Thursday to announce over $2.7 million in community development grants to 10 communities in six different counties throughout the state.
Among the recipients is the City of Newport. The municipality is getting $100,000 to support the renovations and upgrades to the Gardner Park recreational facility located adjacent to the City’s Designated Downtown.
“These grants allow a community to identify its own needs and work with partners to make it happen, which is an approach that makes a lot of sense and has been successful,” said Scott. “Through new housing, improved infrastructure, restored historic buildings and greater support services to the most vulnerable families, these grants strengthen Vermont’s communities, and when paired with local tax incentives generate economic activity to help them grow.”
