Gov. Phil Scott announced appointments of several local people to State boards and commissions.
The appointments were made by the Governor between Jan. 1 and March 31. They are the following:
District No. 7 Environmental Commission
• Eugene Reid of Canaan
• Keith Johnson of Lyndon Center
• Clark Atwell of Concord
• Dexter Randall of Newport Center
• Patricia Sears of Lowell
Future of Vermont Agriculture Commission
• David Roth of Saint Johnsbury
• Annie Myers of Glover
• Josh Poulin of Newport
Judicial Nominating Board
• Michael Loschiavo of Bradford
Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs
• Carol Irons of Albany
• Lucy Cannon-neel of Derby Line
Vermont Community Development Board
• Bruce Maclean of Peacham
Vermont State Board of Education
• Thomas Lovett of Saint Johnsbury
Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees
• Shawn Tester of Saint Johnsbury
Justices of the Peace
• Rebecca Larose of Derby
• Jocelyn Gordon of Norton
• Rosario Poulin of Norton
• Daniel Sbardella of Norton
Boards and commissions give Vermonters opportunities to serve their state and communities. The Governor’s Office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at http://governor.vermont.gov/boards-commissions to apply.
