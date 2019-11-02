Gov. Phil Scott gathers with employees of EM Brown & Son Inc. in Barton on Tuesday to celebrate the business receiving the Spirit of ADA Award. The award was given to the business in recognition of its support of disabled workers in their employment practices. “Giving every Vermonter the opportunity to pursue a meaningful career benefits both workers and employers,” said Governor Phil Scott. “EM Brown & Son has created a workplace culture that supports all employees and leverages each person’s strengths, and this award is well deserved.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- Littleton Chamber Makes Meadow Leasing Its Featured Member For November
- Karl Welsh - Obituary
- Governor Celebrates Spirit Of The ADA Award Going To Barton Business
- Highland Center For The Arts Features November Events
- Gallery At WREN Holding Opening Reception Of LAUNCH
- Poetry Workshop At Greensboro Library
- Scott Lamonda Sr. Retires From Columbia Forest Products
- Bread And Puppet Theatre Presents Existibility
- Romeo & Juliet On Stage!
- Furloughee Convicted of High Speed Chase
- Strap In Racing Column - Nov. 2, 2019
- Burke Mountain Resort Won’t Be Sold For At Least A Year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.