Governor Celebrates Spirit Of The ADA Award Going To Barton Business

Gov. Phil Scott gathers with employees of EM Brown & Son Inc. in Barton on Tuesday to celebrate the business receiving the Spirit of ADA Award. The award was given to the business in recognition of its support of disabled workers in their employment practices. “Giving every Vermonter the opportunity to pursue a meaningful career benefits both workers and employers,” said Governor Phil Scott. “EM Brown & Son has created a workplace culture that supports all employees and leverages each person’s strengths, and this award is well deserved.”

