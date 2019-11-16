Gov. Phil Scott announced over $1 million in state funding awarded to five groups for innovative technologies to separate and extract phosphorus from various waste streams as part of Stage Three of the Vermont Phosphorus Innovation Challenge (VPIC). A Barton-based company is among the recipients.
“These innovative projects not only enhance our efforts to restore Vermont’s waterways but also promote economic growth and environmental sustainability,” said Governor Scott. “Congratulations to the groups who are moving on in the competition and I look forward to seeing your creative solutions develop in the coming months.”
VPIC was announced in February 2018 as an X-Prize style competition to harness creative solutions to address phosphorus pollution in Vermont. VPIC complements ongoing, essential work to install conservation measures and best management practices to reduce phosphorus losses from farms and in stormwater runoff from developed lands. These new technologies aim to make existing protections even more effective.
Beginning in September 2018, awardees engaged in technology prototyping and business case development, honing their technologies for phosphorus recovery and researching the market potential for the extracted nutrients. Over the summer, field visits were made to each group to monitor progress on implementation and to further understand the respective technologies. The final component of Stage Two for VPIC was the submission of a final business report earlier this fall.
These reports included a detailed business plan describing the method, process and costs for full implementation; the proven ability of the technologies to recover phosphorus; the potential revenue streams associated with recovered phosphorus; and an explanation of the suitability of technology or practice to address Vermont’s existing phosphorus challenge. The business plan also described additional available funding and investments outside of state resources to help fully scale implementation of each proposal. Submission of this report qualified participants to move on to Stage Three of the VPIC.
Green State Biochar, of Barton, was awarded $135,000. Their plan is the use of local renewable organic wood waste materials that are processed in an innovative pyrolysis machine developed in Vermont to produce a sequestered carbon product called Biochar. The awarded funds will help construct a larger kiln for the increased capacity to produce biochar. This biochar will be used in several Phosphorus Capture Systems, acting as a filter to efficiently capture the majority of the phosphorus from various types of agricultural runoff and producing valuable soil amendment/fertilizer.
