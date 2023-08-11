Grand Opening In Lancaster

GRAND OPENING: Heavy equipment dealer Chadwick-BaRoss celebrated its return to Lancaster after an absence of several years, on August 4 at its new quarters at 369 Main Street. Taking part in the ribbon-cutting were, from left, sales rep Mike Ouellet; Coös County commissioner Ray Gorman; N.H. State Rep. Arnie Davis; N.H. Sen. Carrie Gendreau; Chadwick-BaRoss president Jim Maxwell; Shane Beattie; N.H. Rep. Troy Merner; Chadwick-BaRoss vice president Jeremy Jordan, and general manager Levi Wardner. (Karen Harrigan photo, Courtesy of The News and Sentinel)
