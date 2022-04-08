Green Mountain United Way, NorthCountry Establish Banking Program

Green Mountain United Way staff members meeting with NorthCountry personnel to form this partnership: in front, Tawnya Kristen; in back from left, Laurie Kelty, Matt Tolosky, Meg Miller, Michelle Clark, Julia Davis, Blair Haggett and Eli Toohey. (Courtesy photo)
Green Mountain United Way and NorthCountry Federal Credit Union have joined together to bring their program, “Pathways” to working Vermonters throughout Central Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom.
Pathways is a new banking product created to help working Vermonters with credit and other financial challenges. It provides a step-by-step plan for participants, as well as an improved ability to access other banking products like checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and tools to help build credit.
Green Mountain United Way will help facilitate sign-ups and information sharing of this product within its Working Bridges program. Working Bridges specialists will then work with clients to assess their budget, build credit, and navigate other financial challenges.
“We are happy to be uniquely positioned as a trusted community partner of NorthCountry to help bring this opportunity to working Vermonters, as well as continue to strengthen the relationships with our employer partners and workers whom we serve,” said Julia Davis, Working Bridges community impact director. “This initiative has great potential to help further our collective goal of financial stability for all, and speaks to the trusted relationship built between our agencies.”
Working Bridges is a partnership between United Way and employers focused on giving employees the resources they need for stable employment. “We do this by bringing human services support directly to the employee onsite at the workplace,” Davis said. “This support includes confidential, one-on-one resource coordination, income advance loans, classes or workshops, and a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site during tax season.”
