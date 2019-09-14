Green Thumb Mum Hosting Plant Swap

LITTLETON — Spreading the joy of “plant parenthood” is important to Loretta Stride, owner of Green Thumb Mum, and she will host the Community Plant Swap on Thursday, Sept. 19 beginning at 6 p.m. The swap is free and open to the public.
Stride and her husband set up shop at the Littleton Farmer’s Market on Sunday mornings where she sells a variety of houseplants propagated from her own collection of heirloom houseplants.
To participate in the swap, take a pest-free plant (or two or three), or a cutting from a houseplant. If you don’t have a plant to swap, Stride will be selling some plants from her own collection. She currently has over 200 houseplants. Please check out her website for location and to register, www.lorettastride.com.
Green Thumb Mum’s upcoming workshops include Create Your Own Macrame Plant Hanger on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Houseplant 101 on Thursday, Oct. 17. Both workshops begin at 6 p.m. and should last an hour. They will be held at Miss MegaBug Studio in Littleton’s Tannery Marketplace, located at 111 Saranac Street, Studio 18.
