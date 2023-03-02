Energize Vermont, a non-profit energy education and advocacy organization, recently announced a grant award to the Greensboro Energy Committee to support the town’s WindowDressers program.

At WindowDressers workshops, community volunteers collaborate to assemble custom-fit plastic film inserts stretched over wooden frames for use in area homes. The grant is intended to support participation in WindowDressers workshops by lower-income households.

