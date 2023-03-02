Energize Vermont, a non-profit energy education and advocacy organization, recently announced a grant award to the Greensboro Energy Committee to support the town’s WindowDressers program.
At WindowDressers workshops, community volunteers collaborate to assemble custom-fit plastic film inserts stretched over wooden frames for use in area homes. The grant is intended to support participation in WindowDressers workshops by lower-income households.
For WindowDressers projects, town Energy Committee volunteers solicit orders for window inserts and recruit and train volunteer workshop participants. “The inserts work like storm windows but are much less expensive and far easier to install and remove,” stated Energize Vermont director Becca Dill. “They fit inside an existing window, adding two insulating spaces and improving the air seal. A window insert can save up to one gallon of heating oil per square foot of window per heating season.”
“Thanks to grant funding from Energize Vermont, we can build more window inserts for Greensboro households with limited income for such improvements,” said local organizer Anna Kehler. “Next winter, they’ll benefit with warmer, less drafty rooms and less energy needed to heat their homes.”
The Vermont WindowDressers effort has technical and material support from its Maine office, which developed the community approach to energy savings. WindowDressers has conducted hundreds of workshops in Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire. The workshops have engaged thousands of community volunteers and produced over 48,000 window inserts. More information is available at windowdressers.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.