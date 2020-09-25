Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
LYNDON CENTER — It’s the first week of school, and though the pandemic has delayed the start of school by two weeks, it still seems like summer, a sultry September day in the mid-80’s that makes the outdoors feel like a greenhouse. Behind the Buschmann House on lower campus lies Lyndon Institute’s actual greenhouse. From Center Street, the classic curved, transparent structure is unassuming, blending into a backyard filled with solar panels, garden plots and trees.
Instructor Jerry Leonard brings me inside, and what seemed unassuming before feels much roomier within. Hanging baskets of cucumbers and tomatoes plants — now withered since giving up their harvest — occupy one side, while the other is very much alive with some of the biggest, greenest vegetables I’ve ever seen — leafy Swiss chard with ruby stems, giant prehistoric-looking stalks of kale, lush carrot tops, tall stems of flowering dill.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.