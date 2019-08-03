Littleton Food Co-op is partnering with both Bethlehem Trails Association and PRKR for the month of August. The store’s Round-Up program, right at the cash register, is a way to give to non-profits in the area.
Bethlehem Trails Association (BTA) is a nonprofit organization centered around the mission to provide human powered recreation opportunities that promote sustainable tourism and encourage and nurture an active lifestyle. BTA formed in April 2018 and has developed nearly 10 miles of trails. All BTA trails are free to use and open to the public for all forms of non-motorized recreation including walking, running, mountain biking, snowshoeing, nordic skiing and fat biking.
Funds earned through Partner of the Month will be dedicated in large part to expanding and improving the trail network. BTA has permission to develop trails on nearly 1,000 acres of land. Visit BTA’s website at www.bethlehemtrails.org.
PRKR MTN Trails, Inc., is a nonprofit organization with the mission of providing a community-based, professionally maintained multi-use trails for residents and visitors to the Littleton area. While the primary use of the trail network is mountain biking, it is designed and operated in a way that welcomes all types of uses, including trail running, hiking, skiing, snowmobiling, and hunting. The total current mileage as of 2018 is 23 miles with a total system acreage of over 1,000 acres.
PRKR’s success is rooted in community partnerships. There is no charge for use of the trail network. There are regular fundraising events.
Said PRKR officials, “We are very aware of the benefit our trail network can bring to local merchants and small businesses and we actively seek to partner with those organizations whose mission and motivations match our own.”
Member-owned Littleton Food Co-op is located at the intersection of Cottage Street and Route 302 (exit 41 off I-93).
