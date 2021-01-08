HARDWICK — The town’s Yellow Barn Business Accelerator project received a $1 million award on Thursday.

The project consists of the reuse of a parcel of property to create a business accelerator that will lead to significant job growth and market expansion in the farm- and food-based sector. Located at 281 Route 15 going toward Wolcott, the parcel was the site for more than 30 years of Greensboro Garage, an auto repair and body shop.

