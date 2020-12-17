Haverhill Heritage Inc. Brings On New Director

Dennis McFadden

HAVERHILL – The board of directors of Haverhill Heritage, Inc. (HHI) recently welcomed Dennis McFadden, of Sugar Hill, as the new executive director to lead the nonprofit organization.

“With over 30 years of experience leading arts, museum and cultural organizations, McFadden will be able to hit the ground running,” says Pat Buchanan, the president of HHI’s board.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.