An eight-year-old hearing aid business in Littleton has moved to a new location that Chris Gulick, owner of Aria Hearing, said will better serve clients.
At 33 Main St. since 2013, Aria has now moved to 9 Elm. St.
“One of the biggest concerns when my clients came in was parking,” she said. “I deal with elderly people and some of them have mobility issues. We always kept our eye out to see what was available.”
The new building is large enough to have a nice waiting room, whereas the Main Street location really couldn’t accommodate a waiting room, she said.
“And I have a really nice office and diagnostics room that flow very well,” said Gulick, who also runs another Aria location in Lebanon. “It makes it a lot easier to accommodate people and do my job.”
The business fits people with hearing aids and offers a number of services.
“I like to think we’re a one stop shop,” said Gulick. “We check your ears to make sure everything looks good and we test you and can fit you with hearing aids. We have three brands – Oticon, Starkey, and Signia, which used to be Siemens. You can get your supplies here and you can get your batteries here if your hearing aid still takes batteries. I think we are really good with customer service and we will take care of your needs, whether it’s a mild hearing loss or a profound hearing loss, and that’s why we deal with three different brands, with three different manufacturers. I feel that there is a hearing aid for everyone.”
For the new location, there is an open house, like a grand opening, and people can set up appointments and be tested for hearing loss and be fitted if they need hearing aids, she said.
“We are doing free hearing evaluations and also doing a drawing of a free basket, it might be different canned things to fudge, things that are in the area,” said Gulick. “We will have a drawing for a basket of some sort once a week until Aug. 16. We will have one the clients draw a name out of the container, so it’s pretty impartial.”
