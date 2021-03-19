The world is constantly in flux and, for better or for worse, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated some of those changes.
In this case, the Heart of Vermont Chamber of Commerce (HVCC) has fallen upon difficult times. The chamber, which has been around in one form or another for at least 40 years, serves Cabot, Craftsbury, Greensboro, Hardwick, Stannard, Walden, Wolcott and Woodbury.
Members of the chamber received a letter and ballot on March 15 from Maria Roosevelt, HVCC director. Her letter explains that new volunteers need to step up and fill all four of the organization’s board positions or the chamber will cease operations.
“Folks have to decide if they still want a local chamber,” Roosevelt said on Thursday.
She said that while HVCC has had successful campaigns and events, there is competition with other regional chambers, as well as Front Porch Forum and various downtown organizations.
“We do not have the amount of membership that we used to have at all,” Roosevelt said. “Most chambers don’t. And, of course, in 2020 being a member of a chamber was not high on people’s priority lists.”
Members have until March 29 to return their ballot, which presents three options: keep HVCC as the local chamber (if adequate board members are found), dissolve and have membership and assets transferred to the NEK Chamber of Commerce, or simply fold.
Roosevelt has spoken with NEK Chamber Executive Director Darcie McCann about the situation. McCann said that while she would prefer HVCC remain in existence, the NEK Chamber would be willing to accept all current HVCC members at no cost until 2022.
“This would mean that our area would no longer have the same specialized local focus, however, our members would retain the same VACE vision and dental options … and would have access to NEK Chamber member discounts,” Roosevelt wrote.
Roosevelt explains in the letter that the current board — president, vice president, treasurer and secretary — could use a break, with Vice President Brenda Menard serving the longest: for the past 10 years.
“You see the same people stepping up for things over and over because they care about their community,” Roosevelt said. “In this case, the board had a lot going on, like everybody else, this past year.”
Roosevelt herself has been involved with HVCC, previously known as the Hardwick Chamber of Commerce, since around 2005 when she moved to the area.
“It was a group of people that had $600 in their bank account and had been meeting in a little office,” she said. “They asked if I could help.”
Roosevelt had experience working in retail, the kind of experience where if things didn’t work out her position would cease to exist. She got right to work on Hardwick’s image.
“The first thing I saw as an issue was the statewide jokes about Hardwick,” she said. “Even people from Hardwick were making jokes about Hardwick.”
To add insult to injury, around that time mud slid off a hill outside town and blocked Route 15.
Roosevelt helped form a PR campaign with community leaders sitting on the hill in question with a Hollywood-inspired sign reading “Hardwick Rocks!”
She credits the area’s success over the past few decades to both the agriculture movement, as well as long-term representation and community work, such as what HVCC does.
“I like to see people succeed, I don’t know what other way to put it,” Roosevelt said. “It really makes me happy to see businesses do well and people realizing their dreams … I know it sounds altruistic, but it’s the same thing anybody wants for themselves.”
Roosevelt said that HVCC members benefit from what still amounts to a high number of page views on the chamber’s website, as well as national trademark registration. They also have benefited from partnerships with high-profile web magazines such as Vermont Living and New England Living.
“But things have changed,” she said. “It’s not that the chamber was mismanaged, and I’ve made sure that we have a three-year operating budget in savings, though we were never about the money.”
Roosevelt herself has her own business as a source of income — Roosevelt Fine Art — and makes that work around her HVCC duties. She often receives little compensation for her work as director at her own request.
Roosevelt says that in the past, chambers were able to offer member health insurance, but that ceased when it became state-mandated.
“All this doesn’t mean that chambers are by any means antiquated,” she said. “And it doesn’t mean that chambers are bad. Maybe times have to change in some way, shape or form.”
Roosevelt is open to new direction if members choose to retain their local chamber. Non-members can volunteer to be a part of the board as long as they have ties to the community.
“There are things that need to be done, and fresh perspective and talent could be an asset in accomplishing the goals of 2021,” Roosevelt wrote in her letter. “It’s time the website was updated. A fresh new look … and perhaps a new method of operation is needed for 2021.”
In 2020, HVCC was unable to hold their fall craft fair fundraiser due to COVID regulations but did still run a successful holiday radio campaign promoting local businesses.
The chamber once had a small office in Hardwick’s The Flower Basket, but went virtual some time ago while still holding events and making maps to promote the area.
Roosevelt is proud to see that, through her and many community members’ work over the years, the jokes about Hardwick have ceased and businesses have prospered.
“You’ve got to care about something larger than yourself because we’re all in this together,” she said when asked why she has stayed with HVCC for so long.
“It’s very much a community chamber,” Roosevelt said. “I think it just comes down to folks stepping up or we’ll pass it on, though it won’t be the same.”
