BURLINGTON — Jessica Miller and Rachel Ward recently joined Hickok & Boardman HR Intelligence as client managers.
Miller was hired in November. “In her role, Jessica is supporting our valued large organization clients where she is working alongside leadership, account leads, and senior client managers,” stated administrative assistant Jeannine Houghton. Prior to joining Hickok & Boardman, she worked at the University of Vermont Health Network. Miller is a UVM grad, and got her master’s degree from William James College in Organizational Psychology in July of 2022.
Rachel Ward joined Hickok & Boardman HR Intelligence as a client manager in October. Working in the Small Group Division, “She works closely with members of her team, ranging from executives, senior client managers, and account leads,” Houghton said.
