LITTLETON, N.H. — Horizons Engineering Inc. hired three new employees in the first quarter of 2023.
They are graduates of the University of New Hampshire and have roots in New Hampshire and Maine.
Jack Young, PE is a licensed senior engineer with 12 years of experience in New England, most recently New Hampshire, in the structural design of both residential and commercial projects using timber, concrete, and steel. He will work out of Horizons’ Newmarket location and will manage projects across New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine.
Travis Letellier, PE is licensed in multiple states and is a senior engineer with 18 years of experience in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. He brings a wealth of knowledge and will be working in the Newmarket, and Saco, Maine, offices. He also has a background in traffic-related design engineering with state agencies, utility relocation, light rail, transmission line permitting, and value engineering.
Rachel Hastings, EIT is the newest addition to the Littleton, N.H. headquarters and achieved her master’s degree in civil engineering two years ago. She has published several technical papers detailing her experience and knowledge of stormwater engineering and drainage calculation with the U.S. Army Engineer Research & Development Center and the University of New Hampshire. Currently an engineer-in-training, “Rachel is a welcome member of our Littleton office and her addition is a huge bonus for the team with such immense projects on the books like the Balsams Resort development,” stated Horizons marketing manager Sara Curtis.
Horizons Engineering, Inc. is a multi-disciplinary civil, structural, and environmental engineering; water resource; and land surveying firm with offices in New London, Conway, Newmarket, Littleton, and Ossipee, New Hampshire; Sharon and Newport, Vermont; and Saco, Maine
