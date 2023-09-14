Hospital Hires Podiatrist Dr. Sara Zaidi
Dr. Sara Zaidi has joined the NVRH Podiatry Department. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Sara Zaidi, DPM, has joined the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Podiatry Department.

Before joining NVRH, Dr. Zaidi practiced at Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists in Palm City, FL. There, she served as assistant fellowship director for a Rearfoot and Ankle Surgical fellowship, and participated in the Woundcare Center at the Cleveland Clinic. Prior to that, Dr. Zaidi practiced at Comprehensive Foot & Ankle Surgery, Jupiter, Fla., where she evaluated, diagnosed and managed patients’ surgical care.

