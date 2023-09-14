Hospital Hires Podiatrist Dr. Sara Zaidi

ST. JOHNSBURY — Sara Zaidi, DPM, has joined the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Podiatry Department.
Before joining NVRH, Dr. Zaidi practiced at Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists in Palm City, FL. There, she served as assistant fellowship director for a Rearfoot and Ankle Surgical fellowship, and participated in the Woundcare Center at the Cleveland Clinic. Prior to that, Dr. Zaidi practiced at Comprehensive Foot & Ankle Surgery, Jupiter, Fla., where she evaluated, diagnosed and managed patients’ surgical care.
Dr. Zaidi is interested in a variety of podiatric conditions such as bunions, wounds, and foot and ankle fractures. She stays up to date with surgical training courses, and is fully invested in providing individualized care to all of her patients while applying the latest research to her treatment strategies.
Dr. Zaidi completed her Podiatric Surgical Residency at the Sisters of Charity Hospital, Buffalo, NY in 2019. She received her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, North Chicago, IL in 2016, and her Bachelor of Science in Biology, cum laude, with a minor in Public Health from the University of North Florida, Jacksonville, FL in 2009.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Zaidi join our team,” NVRH VP of Operations and Medical Practices Laura Newell said. “She has a wide breadth of knowledge and skill, and we know that patients are going to enjoy working with her.”
Dr. Zaidi is thrilled to be practicing in the Northeast Kingdom, and grateful for the warm welcome she has received. To learn more about NVRH Podiatry and other NVRH services, visit NVRH.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.