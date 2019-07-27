Human Services CEO Joins NVDA Board

Beginning in June 2019, Tomasz Jankowski, the president and CEO of Northeast Kingdom Human Services, joins the board of directors of the Northeastern Vermont Development Association. As the third largest employer in the Northeast Kingdom, working with the region on economic development is important.
Noted Jankowski, “It has been a honor to be asked to serve on NVDA’s board of directors as the region’s healthcare representative. NVDA is a wonderful organization with an almost a seventy-year tradition of supporting Northeast Kingdom’s businesses and communities through municipal land use, transportation planning, and sustainable economic growth. A smart economic development strategy and its proper execution are paramount to achieving success in the Northeast Kingdom, and I look forward to adding my humble voice to the conversation.”
