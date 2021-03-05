The hydro-electric company that operates local power-producing dams on the Connecticut River reached a 30-year power purchase agreement with Green Mountain Power.
Great River Hydro, which has 13 hydropower stations, including the local Comerford Dam, McIndoe Falls and Moore Dam, and GMP announced the agreement on Thursday. The power purchase agreement, subject to Public Utility Commission review and approval, is for 30 years starting in 2023.
GMP reported that the new contract will provide stability in power supply. GMP’s purchases from Great River Hydro’s facilities along the Connecticut and Deerfield rivers will increase over time, while other GMP power supply agreements step down, but will cover a smaller portion of GMP’s load. GMP wants to utilize more complementary local and regional renewables like solar and wind.
The contributing power sources for GMP for 2019 shows hydro as the greatest contributor at 61.5 percent. Nuclear was second at 30.4 percent. Solar provided 2.2 percent. Oil and gas made up half a percent of GMP power supply.
“We are focused on delivering clean, cost-effective, reliable power to our customers 24/7, 365. This resource (hydro) fits really well in our portfolio and still leaves open tremendous availability for other renewable sources,” said GMP President and CEO Mari McClure. “Identifying and securing a clean, cost-effective, reliable source of power close to where Vermonters will use it is key to speeding up our transition to a 100 percent carbon-free and renewable power supply by 2030.”
Great River Hydro’s resource provides both baseload and peaking energy, GMP stated, providing cost-effective, renewable power, including at times when that power is most needed.
“Great River Hydro’s capabilities are unlike any other renewable generator in the region, either existing or planned,” said Scott Hall, president and CEO of Great River Hydro. “Green Mountain Power is leading the way to a carbon-free future and had the foresight to recognize that clean, renewable resources like Great River Hydro’s will be absolutely critical to getting there. We’re pleased to be partnering with GMP to help them reach their goals.”
GMP serves about 266,000 residential and business customers in Vermont. It is the first utility in the world to get a B Corp certification, meeting rigorous social, environmental, accountability and transparency standards. In 2019 GMP was honored by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce and Vermont Business Magazine with the Deane C. Davis Outstanding Vermont Business of the Year Award.
Great River Hydro is New England’s largest conventional hydropower generator. It pairs large quantities of reservoir storage with 13 coordinated hydropower stations to produce enough renewable, carbon-free electricity every year to power approximately 213,000 homes in the region.
Local Great River Hydro Resources
First Connecticut Lake and Second Connecticut Lake are located at the headwaters of the Connecticut River in Pittsburg, New Hampshire. The lakes are not directly related to a specific hydropower facility, but rather are operated to provide supplemental seasonal flows downstream.
Moore Dam and Reservoir are managed as part of the Fifteen Mile Falls Hydroelectric Project. Moore Dam is located on the Connecticut River in Littleton, New Hampshire, and Waterford, Vermont. Moore Dam and the associated hydropower station are the largest of their kind in New England. The station has 192 megawatts of generation capacity with four Westinghouse generators and Francis waterwheels.
Comerford Dam and Reservoir are managed as part of the Fifteen Mile Falls Hydroelectric Project. Comerford Dam is located on the Connecticut River in Monroe, New Hampshire, and Barnet, Vermont. Comerford Dam and the associated hydropower station are the second largest of their kind in New England. The station has 168 megawatts of generation capacity with four Westinghouse generators and Francis waterwheels.
McIndoe Falls is managed as part of the Fifteen Mile Falls Hydroelectric Project. McIndoe Falls Dam is located on the Connecticut River in Monroe, New Hampshire, and Barnet, Vermont. The dam has 11 megawatts of generation capacity with four General Electric generators and Kaplan waterwheels.
