In this file photo from November 2019, State Rep. Marty Feltus, left, and Evan Carlson, the entrepreneur-in-residence at the Do North Coworking Center, discuss the region's broadband needs. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
In this December 2019 file photo, Katherine Sims, director of the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, left, is thanked for her serving as guest speaker at a St. Johnsbury Rotary Club meeting by Rotarian Martha Hill.
Katherine Sims, director of the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, at one of three leadership summits the organization hosted last summer. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Twenty-two towns in the Northeast Kingdom so far have signaled support for asking voters to join a communications union district, a possible solution to the region’s longtime struggle for high-speed internet.
“The idea that there is a group of local people trying to solve the problem themselves, I think it has some reassurance instead of Montpelier trying to solve the problem for them,” said organizer Evan Carlson, who works with Lyndonville’s Do North Coworking center.
