Interim Pastor Beginning At UCC

Rev. Kurt Herber

ST. JOHNSBURY — The United Community Church, United Church of Christ (UCC-UCC) of St. Johnsbury recently announced the calling of the Reverend Kurt Herber to serve as its interim pastor.

Rev. Herber’s entire pastoral career has been focused on interim ministry, serving in churches in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. “I especially love serving churches in transition,” said Rev. Herber. “It’s such an exciting time for growth for the church and for its members. You have church leaders who back away when a minister leaves, and new church leaders who step up to the plate; I just find it a really stimulating time in a church’s life, and love being part of that.

