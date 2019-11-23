ISLAND POND – Christopher Towne, director of FQHC Operations for Northern Counties Health Care, recently welcomed Dr. Mahmoud Eldafrawy, DMD, and Kelsey Skillin, Family Medicine Physician Assistant, to the Island Pond Health & Dental Center. Dr. Mahmoud will also provide dental care services at the Orleans Dental Center.
Dr. Mahmoud Eldafrawy was born and raised along the banks of the Nile River in Cairo, Egypt. He received his bachelor of Oral and Dental Medicine and Surgery from Cairo University in May 2005. After graduating, he completed a rigorous residency program, performing care under all of the specialties in dentistry. He spent over 10 years practicing in Egypt at his private practice.
In 2017, he moved to the U.S. to seek out greater opportunities and a better life for his family. In 2019, he completed the Advanced Standing program at Boston University, earning his Doctor of Dental Medicine and graduating with honors. His treatment philosophy is to be as conservative as possible and include his patients in the treatment planning process. On the weekends, he enjoys swimming, hiking, and spending time with his wife and two young boys.
Kelsey Skillin was born and raised in Southern New Hampshire. She attended the University of New Hampshire for her bachelor of science in Biomedical Sciences. She received her master’s in Physician Assistant Studies at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Manchester, N.H.
Skillin has been living and working in the North Country for about four years in the Colebrook, N.H. area. She enjoys the challenges and rewards that come with rural medicine. She is excited to be joining the NCHC team providing excellent care to people of all ages. Outside of the office, she is a lover of a variety of outdoor activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.